Ten Ways To Purify Water For Drinking In The Backcountry For Bushcraft, Camping, or Survival

Getting clean drinking water out in the back woods is second only in priority to the need for shelter. As such, it's important to know several ways to purify even the nastiest water you find--from storebought options to options using nothing more than mother nature has to offer.





10. Water Filter (Store Bought)

9. Water Purification Tablets

8. UV Lamp

7. Bleach & Household Chemicals

6. Boiling

5. UV Exposure (Sunlight)

4. Rock Boiling

3. Water Filter (DIY)

2. Transpiration/Perspiration

1. Solar Still





Shared from and subscribe to:

Mike In The Woods

https://www.youtube.com/@MikeInTheWoods/videos