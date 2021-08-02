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HCQ Shown Safe and Effective by Dr. Zelenko Back in 2020-03-28
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42 views • August 02, 2021
Rudy Giuliani interviewed Dr. Vladmir Zelenko in March, 2020 on Rudy Giuliani Common Sense:
"EXCELLENT NEWS: Hydroxychloroquine Treatment Effective on 699 Patients
The Hydroxy treatment appears to be working so far! In an exclusive interview, Dr. Vladmir Zelenko shares with us a preliminary study outlining that out of his 699 patients treated, he has had ZERO deaths, ZERO intubations, and four hospitalizations."
Originally on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TJdjhd_XG8
(It is still there as of 2021-08-02. I copied here as a backup.)
"EXCELLENT NEWS: Hydroxychloroquine Treatment Effective on 699 Patients
The Hydroxy treatment appears to be working so far! In an exclusive interview, Dr. Vladmir Zelenko shares with us a preliminary study outlining that out of his 699 patients treated, he has had ZERO deaths, ZERO intubations, and four hospitalizations."
Originally on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TJdjhd_XG8
(It is still there as of 2021-08-02. I copied here as a backup.)
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