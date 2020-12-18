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LE DR. HEIKO SCHÖNING ARRÊTÉ POUR AVOIR DIT LA VÉRITÉ (26 septembre 2020, Place Trafalgar, Londres)
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1 view • December 18, 2020
Original : Dr Heiko Schöning Arrested For Speaking truth https://youtu.be/jhyRic3QmXg
Anything But TRUTH : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGiF8kOPkS2eI1nkWlvNB9w
Anything But TRUTH : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGiF8kOPkS2eI1nkWlvNB9w
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