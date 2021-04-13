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Artificial Intelligence and the World's End
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61 views • April 13, 2021
A 2020 documentary called 'We Need To Talk About AI' offers a sobering glimpse at where the world is headed in terms of frightening new technologies and artificial intelligence. The experts themselves are quite clear about the fact that these advancements in technology could mark the end of the human race... but they see nothing wrong with that. In fact, some of them are hoping for this eventuality. Christians want to know if this is something to be concerned about. What role does AI play in Bible prophecy?
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Ish
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
(FREE FOR PROFIT) Acoustic, Chill Guitar, R&B, Indie Type Beat - "BUTTERFLY"
Venus
deep space - ambient lofi hip hop beat (FREE FOR PROFIT USE)
Prod. Riddiman
Various clips from 'We Need to Talk About AI'
Initial release: 2020
Director: Leanne Pooley
Screenplay: Leanne Pooley
Producer: Matthew Metcalfe
Music composed by: David Long, Sean Donnelly
USED UNDER FAIR USE
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Ish
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
(FREE FOR PROFIT) Acoustic, Chill Guitar, R&B, Indie Type Beat - "BUTTERFLY"
Venus
deep space - ambient lofi hip hop beat (FREE FOR PROFIT USE)
Prod. Riddiman
Various clips from 'We Need to Talk About AI'
Initial release: 2020
Director: Leanne Pooley
Screenplay: Leanne Pooley
Producer: Matthew Metcalfe
Music composed by: David Long, Sean Donnelly
USED UNDER FAIR USE
Keywords
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