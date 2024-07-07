RT News July 7, 2024 9AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Courtesy of rt.com
Vladimir Zelensky’s office says any potential peace mediator must align their views with Kiev first. It comes after Hungary’s Prime Minister meets the Russian president to discuss peace, sparking an outcry from EU officials. The Burkinabe leader says the West will exploit Africa no more, as Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger agree to form a union and deepen integration in the Sahel. Democratic Party members call on President Biden to quit the US presidential race, but the incumbent says only God could persuade him.