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National Security & The COVID Jab With Dr. Lee Merritt (Video)
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465 views • July 02, 2021
The experimental COVID injections are being rushed through in the military and many in the populace have succumbed to the ignorance, pressure and lies of the Mockingbird media, Big Pharma, corrupt politicians, as well as ignorant doctors and nurses and have taken the shots. Some have died, some have been injured and some will have injuries in the future, but what does this say for national security when pilots are dying, as well as others? Dr. Lee Merritt joins me to talk about these issues in this episode. This is an information packed episode too! Nearly two hours!
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/national-security-the-covid-jab-with-dr-lee-merritt-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Article posted with permission from Sons of Liberty Media
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