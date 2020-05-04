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2020 Virus 55| Ep.48 | Swine flu vaccine victims get £60 million payout using with taxpayers money
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9 views • May 04, 2020
#Adrian #fraud #vaccine
How is that in the UK, as an example, Glaxo Smith Kline provided a vaccine supposedly against swine flu in 2009-2010 but in reality that causes extensive damage sufficient to warrant compensation payouts - the the British Government - which would be taxpayers money had to pay out £60 million in compensation?
Why do the vaccine companies get away scott free for their criminal acts? Oh, that’s right, the game is rigged. We get given the poison, and then we get handed the bill for the damage. Sweet.
Search for uk swine flu payouts
https://www.startpage.com/do/dsearch?query=uk+swine+flu+payouts&cat=web&pl=ext-chrome&language=english&extVersion=1.1.0
The USA is the same - Vaccine courts payout of taxpayers money.
Jump back to 1976 when 4000 Americans were paralysed by vaccine.
"Adrian While we are at it, I also highly recommend you to check out this video by John Rose. It shows the Swine Flu Vaccination Fraud of 1976 as reported on 60 Minutes with Mike Wallace. It is a highly interesting video and John Rose encourages everyone to re-upload it and share it. In the video you basically see, through actual journalism, that they knew the vaccines would cause damage, yet they chose to push them anyway, that they used fake advertisement in their campaigns to make people get the vaccine and it shows some of the 4000 Americans who became paralized by the vaccine.
"THE SWINE FLU VACCINATION FRAUD OF 1976 ON 60 MINUTES | MIND BLOWING VIRAL VIDEO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A3eIk1ENMfY&t=
Note video is poor quality.
This is a rerun of an old game.
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
I'll see you in the next episode.
--
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGGd7-vvd9Y
How is that in the UK, as an example, Glaxo Smith Kline provided a vaccine supposedly against swine flu in 2009-2010 but in reality that causes extensive damage sufficient to warrant compensation payouts - the the British Government - which would be taxpayers money had to pay out £60 million in compensation?
Why do the vaccine companies get away scott free for their criminal acts? Oh, that’s right, the game is rigged. We get given the poison, and then we get handed the bill for the damage. Sweet.
Search for uk swine flu payouts
https://www.startpage.com/do/dsearch?query=uk+swine+flu+payouts&cat=web&pl=ext-chrome&language=english&extVersion=1.1.0
The USA is the same - Vaccine courts payout of taxpayers money.
Jump back to 1976 when 4000 Americans were paralysed by vaccine.
"Adrian While we are at it, I also highly recommend you to check out this video by John Rose. It shows the Swine Flu Vaccination Fraud of 1976 as reported on 60 Minutes with Mike Wallace. It is a highly interesting video and John Rose encourages everyone to re-upload it and share it. In the video you basically see, through actual journalism, that they knew the vaccines would cause damage, yet they chose to push them anyway, that they used fake advertisement in their campaigns to make people get the vaccine and it shows some of the 4000 Americans who became paralized by the vaccine.
"THE SWINE FLU VACCINATION FRAUD OF 1976 ON 60 MINUTES | MIND BLOWING VIRAL VIDEO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A3eIk1ENMfY&t=
Note video is poor quality.
This is a rerun of an old game.
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
I'll see you in the next episode.
--
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGGd7-vvd9Y
Keywords
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