Epstein's Niece: I Was Told I Belonged to Cult of Baal – Video #280

Anya Wick, the niece of infamous pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, was raised as a sex slave. Anya says her family masqueraded themselves as Jewish, but behind closed doors, they were Satanists. She was told as a kid that she and her family belonged to the "Cult of Baal."
Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site TheFreedomArticles.com. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon and Substack.