How to overcome exercise avoidance

How to take back your life from type 2 diabetes and reduce medications. Reversing type 2 diabetes has already been done by thousands.

Here is how you can get started:

1) Share this video and give it a thumbs up 👍🏻 👍🏻 👍🏻 👍🏻 so more people can find it!

2) Start writing down you blood sugars in my Book of Pricks Blood Sugar log GET your copy 👉🏻 👉🏻 https://www.drkristaellow.com/log

3) Get started on low carb with my book "Low Carb Meals for the Busy, Rushed, Impatient or Lazy Kitchen Hater" 😹 👉🏻 👉🏻 https://kristaellow.kartra.com/page/l...

4) Get a personal consultation on your type 2 diabetes situation and get real direction on how to start taking back your health. Click to Schedule. https://www.drkristaellow.com/calenda...

5) Get on the waiting list for my BOOK, "One Less Med: The No Bullshit Strategy to Being on Less Diabetes Medication with Less Effort" https://www.drkristaellow.com/onelessmed