How to overcome exercise avoidance

How to take back your life from type 2 diabetes and reduce medications. Reversing type 2 diabetes has already been done by thousands.
Here is how you can get started:
1) Share this video and give it a thumbs up 👍🏻 👍🏻 👍🏻 👍🏻 so more people can find it!
2) Start writing down you blood sugars in my Book of Pricks Blood Sugar log GET your copy 👉🏻 👉🏻 https://www.drkristaellow.com/log
3) Get started on low carb with my book "Low Carb Meals for the Busy, Rushed, Impatient or Lazy Kitchen Hater" 😹 👉🏻 👉🏻 https://kristaellow.kartra.com/page/l...
4) Get a personal consultation on your type 2 diabetes situation and get real direction on how to start taking back your health. Click to Schedule. https://www.drkristaellow.com/calenda...
5) Get on the waiting list for my BOOK, "One Less Med: The No Bullshit Strategy to Being on Less Diabetes Medication with Less Effort" https://www.drkristaellow.com/onelessmed
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.