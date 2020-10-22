Googles New Quantum Computer - Is It The Sign of End Times?

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Googles New Computer Does 10,000 Years Of Calculations In Three Minutes.
Welcome to Open Your Reality. I’m Chad, your host. Folks, we’re coming into interesting times. I came across a news article today on CNN and the NY Times stating quantum supremacy has finally been achieved – and by none other than google. If you didn’t know, quantum supremacy was a term coined in 2012 by physicist Jim Preskill, which means that the supremacy of quantum computers is now becoming a reality. Certainly, many companies, and even world governments, most notably China, have been hard at work over the last two decades trying to perfect the quantum computer.
The new space race or arms race is actually the race to build the perfect quantum computer? Why? Because artificial intelligence powered by computer technology will become the most powerful weapon in the 21st century, and quantum computers are the key to it all. But there’s other stuff they can do too, which I’ll get into later in the video.
So now Google has a new quantum computer that can far outpace any ordinary computing technology that exists today. Apparently, Google claims their new quantum computer can perform 10,000 years of calculations in a mere – get this - 200 seconds. This type of computing power is the quantum supremacy the elite were seeking and now they have it.
This is all very interesting because over the last couple of days I was researching Geordie Rose and the D-Wave computers his company makes. D-Wave computers are also quantum computers, but they may not be at the level of sophistication of Google’s new quantum monster.
However, all quantum computers rely on a new form of technology which harnesses the power of subatomic particles. Unlike classical computers, which process data as individual bit, each a 1 or 0, a quantum computer uses a different foundation.
Furthermore, multiple qubits can be grouped together through another quantum process called “entanglement”. All this allows a quantum computer to explore an extremely vast number of possible solutions to a problem at the same time. Did you get that? I said the same time. And the difference is like comparing the speed of a bullet train to a snail. There’s no comparison. What used to take years to calculate with a classical computer now takes a mere few seconds with googles new quantum computer.
Now if you don’t exactly understand the way this technology works or can’t visualize it, don’t worry. I really don’t grasp it fully either. The main point is to understand that this technology is orders of magnitude higher than classical computers. We’ve known about quantum computers for more than a decade, but now it seems like the big money players are starting to perfect them, which will create even more of a gap between them and us.
If think you’ll even the score by purchasing your own quantum computer, forget about it - you won’t be able to buy a quantum computer any time soon. That’s because they are extremely precarious devices that need to be cooled to near absolute zero and look more like giant freezers than computers. Currently, the cost of creating a quantum computer and maintaining it runs in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not millions.
As a matter of fact, this kind of technology is so powerful, I don’t know if it will ever be made available to the public. And if a quantum computer fell into the wrong hands, the repercussions could be so great, there’d be no way of fixing the damage. It would be like releasing demons into the world or opening pandora’s box.
I had told you earlier, I was just researching D-Wave computers and Geordie Rose. I came across some interesting quotes from him and a few other physicists on how quantum computers really work.
Further Info:
A.I. is satanic/demonic : truth revealed by Geordie Rose of Kindred AI:
https://www.brighteon.com/4b513cde-df1a-455b-a3bf-b195873f650c
Google tries to save the world: Internet giant explains how its move into quantum computing could solve global warming:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-2461133/Google-D-Wave-quantum-computing-solve-global-warming.html
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tzzn5Pyalu0
Open Your Reality