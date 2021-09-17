FULL TRUMP INTERVIEW!!! (9/14/21)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
ACCUSES MILLEY OF TREASON (SEVERAL TIMES)
TALKS ABOUT OBAMA RUNNING THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION
CALLS OUT BUSH FOR WAR IN THE MIDDLE EAST AND CALLING PATRIOTS EXTREMISTS
"BUSH SHOULD APOLOGIZE"
WHEN ASKED ABOUT RUNNING AGAIN: "I WILL PROBABLY NOT COMMENT ON THAT"
"PEOPLE THAT LOVE OUR COUNTRY WILL BE VERY HAPPY"
"I CAN MAKE IT SOON... BUT THAT GETS COMPLICATED"