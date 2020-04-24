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A Personal Message About the Christian Response to Current Events
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197 views • April 24, 2020
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How should we, as believers, be responding to the lockdown, the divisions between people and even believers? Should we be protesting? These questions have been heavy on my heart over the past few weeks.
Links:
John Piper on Romans 13: https://www.desiringgod.org/messages/the-limits-of-submission-to-man
Paypal: https://paypal.me/ChristianObserver?locale.x=en_US
How should we, as believers, be responding to the lockdown, the divisions between people and even believers? Should we be protesting? These questions have been heavy on my heart over the past few weeks.
Links:
John Piper on Romans 13: https://www.desiringgod.org/messages/the-limits-of-submission-to-man
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