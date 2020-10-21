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THY SPARK 👉🏽💥👑☣️... By Your Frequencies Of Thought 💭 🧠. Originally Uploaded 12/8/2019 @12:33 pm
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30 views • October 21, 2020
THY SPARK 👉🏽💥👑☣️...
By Your Frequencies Of Thought 💭 🧠. Originally Uploaded 12/8/2019 @12:33 pm.
The Views and Imagery Expressed in this video are Strictly for Documentary and free discussion Purposes only.
You are entitled to draw own conclusions as long as it does not violate and/or Harm The Youtube Community.
This Video and it's content are solely For Educational Purposes.
All Rights Reserved To:
YouTube Content Creators License.
Adults Only not Suitable For Children under 18 years of Age.
All Rights Reserved.
Music Instrumental Provided by
All Instrumental Beats Provided By Youtube Standard Licenses.
All Video Details are For Educational Purposes.
No Video events or occurrences are factual and any resemblance to modern events are purely coincidental and are not real.
they are enacted by professional Actors and Models' do not try any Skits at home
description
Any and All Videos Detailed Herein Belong To their Respective Sources:
All Following Biblical Verses Are From The King James Version:
---------------———————
1 Corinthians 3:1-15 Kjv.
3 But I, brothers,[a] could not address you as spiritual people, but as people of the flesh, as infants in Christ. 2 I fed you with milk, not solid food, for you were not ready for it. And even now you are not yet ready, 3 for you are still of the flesh. For while there is jealousy and strife among you, are you not of the flesh and behaving only in a human way? 4 For when one says, “I follow Paul,” and another, “I follow Apollos,” are you not being merely human?
5 What then is Apollos? What is Paul? Servants through whom you believed, as the Lord assigned to each. 6 I planted, Apollos watered, but God gave the growth. 7 So neither he who plants nor he who waters is anything, but only God who gives the growth. 8 He who plants and he who waters are one, and each will receive his wages according to his labor. 9 For we are God's fellow workers. You are God's field, God's building.
10 According to the grace of God given to me, like a skilled[b] master builder I laid a foundation, and someone else is building upon it. Let each one take care how he builds upon it. 11 For no one can lay a foundation other than that which is laid, which is Jesus Christ. 12 Now if anyone builds on the foundation with gold, silver, precious stones, wood, hay, straw— 13 each one's work will become manifest, for the Day will disclose it, because it will be revealed by fire, and the fire will test what sort of work each one has done. 14 If the work that anyone has built on the foundation survives, he will receive a reward. 15 If anyone's work is burned up, he will suffer loss, though he himself will be saved, but only as through fire.
---------------------------------
Mathew 21:42
King James Version (KJV)
Mathew 21:42 Kjv
Jesus saith unto them, Did ye never read in the scriptures, The stone which the builders rejected, the same is become the head of the corner: this is the Lord's doing, and it is marvellous in our eyes?
————————————————-
Zechariah 3:8-9 Kjv.
8Hear now, O Joshua the high priest, thou, and thy fellows that sit before thee: for they are men wondered at: for, behold, I will bring forth my servant the BRANCH. 9For behold the stone that I have laid before Joshua; upon one stone shall be seven eyes: behold, I will engrave the graving thereof, saith the LORD of hosts, and I will remove the iniquity of that land in one day. 10In that day, saith the LORD of hosts, shall ye call every man his neighbour under the vine and under the fig tree.
Selah ⚛️🙌🏽🧠🧬⚔️🙏🏽
———————
Guard Your Loins My People Selah 🙌🏽🧠🧬⚔️⚛️🙏🏽
————————————————
Join The Discussion On Discord Chat With Me @
( https://discord.gg/awbCPan )
#thot, #john, #thought #hebrewisraelites, #ion, #trending, #yourfrequenciesofthought, #frequency, #light, #consciousness, #sunzofgod #pure #true #truth #esoteric, #fot, #energy, #hebrew, #solar, #5percent, #new, #biology, #annunaki, #immanuel, #melchizadek, #christ, #sonofman, #metaphysics, #yfot, #Thoth,
FOR THE NINEVEH-IN-HEVEN DONATIONS FOR THE MINISTRY OF THOUGHT MY LINK IS BELOW
http://cash.me/$thought1211
For PayPal Users MY PayPal Donation Link is Below:
https://www.paypal.me/frequenciesofthought
Thank You All In
Advance.🙌🏽🧠🙏🏽
By Your Frequencies Of Thought 💭 🧠. Originally Uploaded 12/8/2019 @12:33 pm.
The Views and Imagery Expressed in this video are Strictly for Documentary and free discussion Purposes only.
You are entitled to draw own conclusions as long as it does not violate and/or Harm The Youtube Community.
This Video and it's content are solely For Educational Purposes.
All Rights Reserved To:
YouTube Content Creators License.
Adults Only not Suitable For Children under 18 years of Age.
All Rights Reserved.
Music Instrumental Provided by
All Instrumental Beats Provided By Youtube Standard Licenses.
All Video Details are For Educational Purposes.
No Video events or occurrences are factual and any resemblance to modern events are purely coincidental and are not real.
they are enacted by professional Actors and Models' do not try any Skits at home
description
Any and All Videos Detailed Herein Belong To their Respective Sources:
All Following Biblical Verses Are From The King James Version:
---------------———————
1 Corinthians 3:1-15 Kjv.
3 But I, brothers,[a] could not address you as spiritual people, but as people of the flesh, as infants in Christ. 2 I fed you with milk, not solid food, for you were not ready for it. And even now you are not yet ready, 3 for you are still of the flesh. For while there is jealousy and strife among you, are you not of the flesh and behaving only in a human way? 4 For when one says, “I follow Paul,” and another, “I follow Apollos,” are you not being merely human?
5 What then is Apollos? What is Paul? Servants through whom you believed, as the Lord assigned to each. 6 I planted, Apollos watered, but God gave the growth. 7 So neither he who plants nor he who waters is anything, but only God who gives the growth. 8 He who plants and he who waters are one, and each will receive his wages according to his labor. 9 For we are God's fellow workers. You are God's field, God's building.
10 According to the grace of God given to me, like a skilled[b] master builder I laid a foundation, and someone else is building upon it. Let each one take care how he builds upon it. 11 For no one can lay a foundation other than that which is laid, which is Jesus Christ. 12 Now if anyone builds on the foundation with gold, silver, precious stones, wood, hay, straw— 13 each one's work will become manifest, for the Day will disclose it, because it will be revealed by fire, and the fire will test what sort of work each one has done. 14 If the work that anyone has built on the foundation survives, he will receive a reward. 15 If anyone's work is burned up, he will suffer loss, though he himself will be saved, but only as through fire.
---------------------------------
Mathew 21:42
King James Version (KJV)
Mathew 21:42 Kjv
Jesus saith unto them, Did ye never read in the scriptures, The stone which the builders rejected, the same is become the head of the corner: this is the Lord's doing, and it is marvellous in our eyes?
————————————————-
Zechariah 3:8-9 Kjv.
8Hear now, O Joshua the high priest, thou, and thy fellows that sit before thee: for they are men wondered at: for, behold, I will bring forth my servant the BRANCH. 9For behold the stone that I have laid before Joshua; upon one stone shall be seven eyes: behold, I will engrave the graving thereof, saith the LORD of hosts, and I will remove the iniquity of that land in one day. 10In that day, saith the LORD of hosts, shall ye call every man his neighbour under the vine and under the fig tree.
Selah ⚛️🙌🏽🧠🧬⚔️🙏🏽
———————
Guard Your Loins My People Selah 🙌🏽🧠🧬⚔️⚛️🙏🏽
————————————————
Join The Discussion On Discord Chat With Me @
( https://discord.gg/awbCPan )
#thot, #john, #thought #hebrewisraelites, #ion, #trending, #yourfrequenciesofthought, #frequency, #light, #consciousness, #sunzofgod #pure #true #truth #esoteric, #fot, #energy, #hebrew, #solar, #5percent, #new, #biology, #annunaki, #immanuel, #melchizadek, #christ, #sonofman, #metaphysics, #yfot, #Thoth,
FOR THE NINEVEH-IN-HEVEN DONATIONS FOR THE MINISTRY OF THOUGHT MY LINK IS BELOW
http://cash.me/$thought1211
For PayPal Users MY PayPal Donation Link is Below:
https://www.paypal.me/frequenciesofthought
Thank You All In
Advance.🙌🏽🧠🙏🏽
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