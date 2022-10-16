"The Lord's Two Witnesses" - Moses & Elijah

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Welcome to the Endtimes Fellowship
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Dream: 18 September 2022
The two witnesses prophecied in Revelation 11 will be seen soon.
PREPARE! THE LORD JESUS
CHRIST IS COMING VERY SOON.