Man sees girlfriend shot, get in car, runs over shooter, beats him down waiting for cops to arrive

#Bronx #LizbethMass #DwanyeWalker #Hero #JoseReyes



A construction flagger who was shot dead by a man who 'exploded' when she introduced him to her boyfriend has been pictured.



Lizbeth Mass, 52, was shot dead on Wednesday by 66-year-old Jose Reyes, a handyman who had become friendly with her and would sometimes bring her lunch.



She worked at City Island in the Bronx and was beloved by its residents. She was from Brooklyn but had worked at the site for years.



Reyes, 66, would often cycle past her and bring her sandwiches.



They'd become friends but on Wednesday, he shot her six times after she introduced him to her boyfriend, Dwayne Walker.



In the chaotic aftermath of the killing, Walker got into his car and mowed down Reyes. He hopped out of the vehicle and it rolled back, hitting Reyes again, while no one was driving.



Walker then grabbed Reyes and pushed him over the hood of the car, beating him repeatedly.



He held him down until cops arrived.



Reyes was taken into custody. Walker was allowed to go free.



'I spoke to this guy and he seemed OK,' he said. He said Reyes 'exploded' when he learned he was her boyfriend.



'When my sister presented her boyfriend to him he changed his look. I think he didn’t know she had a boyfriend,' the victim's brother Raul said.



He added that his sister was friendly towards everyone she met and that the man likely had the wrong impression.



It's unclear how long Walker and Mass had been together.



'I’m all right. She didn’t deserve this. Nobody deserves this,' he said.



Little is known of Reyes. He was taken into custody at the scene.