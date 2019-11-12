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How To Grow Mint At Home
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32 views • November 12, 2019
How To Grow Mint At Home.
Mint is very easy to grow at home. Growing mint requires very little work.
Soil Preparation: Fill the pot with 70% of garden soil and 30% organic compost.
Collect some healthy mint. You can also buy mint from market.
Cut the leaves from top to bottom. You can also keep 3-4 leaves on top.
Mint Cuttings should be at least 2 inches long.
Make hole in the soil using your finger or a pencil and plant the mint leaves.
Water everyday to keep the soil moist.
Mint is very easy to grow at home. Growing mint requires very little work.
Soil Preparation: Fill the pot with 70% of garden soil and 30% organic compost.
Collect some healthy mint. You can also buy mint from market.
Cut the leaves from top to bottom. You can also keep 3-4 leaves on top.
Mint Cuttings should be at least 2 inches long.
Make hole in the soil using your finger or a pencil and plant the mint leaves.
Water everyday to keep the soil moist.
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