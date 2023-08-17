Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Canada wildfires Crews battle to stop blaze as Yellowknife evacuates
channel image
High Hopes
2715 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
64 views
Published Yesterday

Reuters


August 17, 2023


Canadian officials ordered the evacuation of the Northwest Territories' capital of Yellowknife and several smaller communities as a massive wildfire threatened the town of Hay River overnight. Read about the fire: https://reut.rs/3YKHJda


Keep up with the latest news from around the world: https://www.reuters.com/


#News #Reuters #newsfeed #canada #wildfire #climatechange #environment #yellowknife #northwestterritories


Subscribe: http://smarturl.it/reuterssubscribe


Reuters brings you the latest business, finance and breaking news video from around the globe. Our reputation for accuracy and impartiality is unparalleled.


Get the latest news on: https://www.reuters.com/

Follow Reuters on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Reuters

Follow Reuters on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Reuters

Follow Reuters on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reuters/?hl=en


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=39QgCQOmwNY

Keywords
canadareuterswildfiresfiresnorthwest territoriesyellowknifeevacuateshay river

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket