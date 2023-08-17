Canada wildfires Crews battle to stop blaze as Yellowknife evacuates

Reuters
August 17, 2023
Canadian officials ordered the evacuation of the Northwest Territories' capital of Yellowknife and several smaller communities as a massive wildfire threatened the town of Hay River overnight. Read about the fire: https://reut.rs/3YKHJda
