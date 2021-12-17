© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sovereignty Needs to Return Before Transhumanism and AI Takes Control - Catherine Austin Fitts
Follow
1
Share
Report
64 views • December 17, 2021
Catherine Austin Fitts, Investment Banker and Former United States Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing speaks with The German Coronavirus Investigative Committee. She explains how 'Mr Global' has an agenda and the Coronavirus Pandemic is being used to usher in Transhumanism and remove the Sovereignty of every Country to answer to a Global system.
A fascinating discussion. Is this the massive push to enslave the humans by changing humans using gene altering drugs (injections), to create human shaped commodities that can be used as a slave style work force or transhumanism.
CREDIT The German Coronavirus Investigative Committee and Catherine Austin Fitts
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5?r=BcdR8h6rhZybMsnYTX2k3bmGhb3E1fEa
https://home.solari.com/
A fascinating discussion. Is this the massive push to enslave the humans by changing humans using gene altering drugs (injections), to create human shaped commodities that can be used as a slave style work force or transhumanism.
CREDIT The German Coronavirus Investigative Committee and Catherine Austin Fitts
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5?r=BcdR8h6rhZybMsnYTX2k3bmGhb3E1fEa
https://home.solari.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.