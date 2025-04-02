The Bible and Dreams: With Julie C.-UPTIME-MARCH 1 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We welcome Julie C. to UpTime. She has responded to a request from a previous broadcast when discussing the reason behind dreams. As a former sleep study technician, or polysomnographer, she provides her input on what dreams might come from God, from the Devil or from our own brain. She is a born-again believer in Jesus Christ and served in the medical field since 1994. She has worked in a nursing home, group homes for developmentally disabled adults, hospital sleep lab, hospital emergency rooms, and as an EMT for 17 years.
UpTime Community is a webcast that covers teachings and unique perspectives on end time events.
Sign-up for updates and extra content that won't be posted on YouTube!
NEWSLETTER: https://forms.gle/vQTPMs3kCt5X5Za88
Unsure about what it means to be a follower of Jesus Christ?
Go HERE: https://www.gotquestions.org/eternal-...
Subscribe to us on Rumble: http://rumble.com/uptimechurch
Follow us on social media!
Facebook: / uptime.church
Instagram: / uptimechurch
Twitter: / uptimechurch
YouTube: / uptimechurch
Download past audio recordings on your mobile device:
iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6KyCYj4...
TuneIn Radio: http://tun.in/pjZgZ
Pandora: https://www.pandora.com/podcast/uptim...
Panelist YT Channels:
Bob Barber: / @endtimedreamvision2897
Michael Poehls: / @centurionsoffaithmichaelpoehls
Shane L. / @blackswanrevelations
Greg M: / john316productionsllc
Derrick Drew: / @biblestudywithderrick