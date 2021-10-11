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Dr John G. Hartnett - COVID PLANDEMIC, THE GREAT RESET OR GOD’S GREAT RESET
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94 views • October 11, 2021
Topics of Discussion
• COVID plandemic,
• The Great Reset or God’s Great Reset
• The Coming Ice Age and Grand Solar Minimum
• Getting prepared physically and spiritually
Dr John Gideon Hartnett is an Australian physicist and cosmologist, and a Christian with a biblical creationist worldview. He received a B.Sc. (Hons) and Ph.D. (with distinction) in Physics from The University of Western Australia, W.A., Australia. Between May 2013 and May 2016, he was an Australian Research Council (ARC) Discovery Outstanding Researcher Award (DORA) fellow at the University of Adelaide where he was a research Associate Professor, now retired.
He has published more than 200 papers in academic scientific journals, book chapters and conference proceedings. He is a Foundering Director of Cryoclock Pty Ltd, a small Australian startup attempting to commercialise his research. He has published several hundred articles on creation science in popular and peer-reviewed biblical creation journals, 2 layman level books on biblical cosmology, and many videos and DVDs. He maintains his own blog BibleScienceForum.com where he currently discusses all things related to the current global COVID conspiracy and what he believes are the last days as prophesied in the Book of Revelation.
https://BibleScienceForum.com
• COVID plandemic,
• The Great Reset or God’s Great Reset
• The Coming Ice Age and Grand Solar Minimum
• Getting prepared physically and spiritually
Dr John Gideon Hartnett is an Australian physicist and cosmologist, and a Christian with a biblical creationist worldview. He received a B.Sc. (Hons) and Ph.D. (with distinction) in Physics from The University of Western Australia, W.A., Australia. Between May 2013 and May 2016, he was an Australian Research Council (ARC) Discovery Outstanding Researcher Award (DORA) fellow at the University of Adelaide where he was a research Associate Professor, now retired.
He has published more than 200 papers in academic scientific journals, book chapters and conference proceedings. He is a Foundering Director of Cryoclock Pty Ltd, a small Australian startup attempting to commercialise his research. He has published several hundred articles on creation science in popular and peer-reviewed biblical creation journals, 2 layman level books on biblical cosmology, and many videos and DVDs. He maintains his own blog BibleScienceForum.com where he currently discusses all things related to the current global COVID conspiracy and what he believes are the last days as prophesied in the Book of Revelation.
https://BibleScienceForum.com
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