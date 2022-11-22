Mariupol Theatre Update, Renovations have Begun! - John Mark Dougan, in Donbass, 112222

I'm sharing this video from John Mark Dougan on YouTube, from today.

I travel to Mariupol with Mike Jones, a.k.a., @iEarlGrey , a.k.a. Little Spoon, to check out the Mariupol theatre and see what, if anything has been done. He was very interested to see what happened there.

💰💵 Please consider a donation, it is being used to help people in various cities of the Donbass, and to support making these interviews.

💰Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/badvolf



💰Bitcoin: Wallet Address: https://alexwolfe.bitcoinwallet.com or 36SvZg5at2cj1oHTCPpHTKKWBCWvcgh58n

💰Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/BadVolf Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JohnMarkDou...



https://rumble.com/user/BadVolf Telegram: https://t.me/BadVolfNews WhatsApp: +7 903 220 0175 Make sure you subscribe to my channel!

