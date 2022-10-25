Create New Account
Clip of documentary “Uninformed Consent”
https://gnews.org/articles/489848

Summary：Gates and Fauci have been partners for decades. They control billions of dollars in grant money. They have built a powerful Global Network including Heads of State, Health Ministers, International Health Regulators, WHO, the World Bank, World Economic Forum and key leaders from financial industry and even military officials. These two men through their financial stranglehold on the world controlled the narrative around COVID-19 that led to mass vaccination and a giant payoff for all their partners, such as Pfizer and Moderna.

