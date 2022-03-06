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Benjamin H Freedman ~ Speech 1961 - Big history lesson
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46 views • March 06, 2022
Benjamin H Freedman ~ Speech 1961 - Big history lesson
This speech was given before a patriotic audience in 1961 at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C., on behalf of Conde McGinley’s patriotic newspaper of that time, Common Sense. Though in some minor ways this wide-ranging and extemporaneous speech has become dated, Mr. Freedman’s essential message to us — his warning to the West — is more urgent than ever before. The following is an excerpt of that speech, pertaining to the causes of World War I and World War II:
This speech was given before a patriotic audience in 1961 at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C., on behalf of Conde McGinley’s patriotic newspaper of that time, Common Sense. Though in some minor ways this wide-ranging and extemporaneous speech has become dated, Mr. Freedman’s essential message to us — his warning to the West — is more urgent than ever before. The following is an excerpt of that speech, pertaining to the causes of World War I and World War II:
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