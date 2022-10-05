https://gnews.org/post/p1svaed8b
10/04/2022 General Jack Keane: North Korea is ‘clamoring for attention’ with its nuclear weapons and missiles tests, and CCP won’t let the situation of the Korean Peninsula get “out of hand”. Putin’s comments on the use of nuclear weapons are nothing more than fear mongering
