The Holiness of God | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

We must pay close attention and understand God's perspective of what Holiness is. In her message, "The Holiness of God", Pastor Sandra Kennedy, gives insights to what is the Holiness of God. God said, "He will be regarded as Holy by anyone who dares to minister in My Name, and I WILL be treated with Reference". The primary issue, is not what God said, but that He SAID it. Know that every word God speaks is of the utmost importance - Church Wake up - because to obey is better than any sacrifice, and one act of obedience to God's Word is more pleasing in God's sight than 100 days of fasting when He did not tell you to do it. It is imperative you understand why the phrase "Be Holy" appears 400 times in the Bible and why you must adhere to its principles.









To watch the entire broadcast click here -https://youtu.be/51t_ZGPn0Hc?si=EwzjyRs-H-89z7tD