ELON DID IT! - Today Moderation Team NUKED At Twitter - Elon Says Woke Activists Are ATTACKING Platform - Tim Cast, 110422

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I'm sharing this video from "Timcast" on YouTube, from today 110422, with description.
WATCH The New Song https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IXV61... Become a Member For Uncensored Videos - https://timcast.com/join-us/ Hang Out With Tim Pool & Crew LIVE At - http://Youtube.com/TimcastIRL
Music video on YT: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IXV615QfuI8&ab_channel=TimcastMusic
Timcast - Genocide (Losing My Mind) [Official Music Video]