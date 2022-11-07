"Sons of God; daughters of men" Who are they?n Episode 45 we discuss some of the questions received like: Is the Jesuit oath a forgery or not? Is Caiaphas going to die 3 times? “The Sons of God”.. does that mean Angels? Were the giants a product of the fallen angels and the daughters of men? Why was the Ceremonial law to be a witness against us? And more.
