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"Sons of God; daughters of men" Who are they?n Episode 45 we discuss some of the questions received like: Is the Jesuit oath a forgery or not? Is Caiaphas going to die 3 times? “The Sons of God”.. does that mean Angels? Were the giants a product of the fallen angels and the daughters of men? Why was the Ceremonial law to be a witness against us? And more.