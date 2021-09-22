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HOW DO WE SAVE OUR GUN RIGHTS? - with guest Mark Herr | 2A For Today!
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120 views • September 22, 2021
Today's episode was shot on location outside of Council, Idaho. We had an opportunity to interview Mark Herr, founder and teacher, at Center for Self Governance.
Our gun rights are under siege and the adversaries of our American form of Republic are relentless. Mark has studied the tactics of the enemies of liberty starting back in the 1800s and culminating in the destructive force wage warfare against the separation and enumerated powers laid out in our system of government. Mark gives us some insights and practical solutions to defend our rights and prevent ourselves from being ensnared by the fowlers of the marble cake federalists who are attempting to reduce our seven boundary republic to rubble.
Welcome to 2A For Today!
Our gun rights are under siege and the adversaries of our American form of Republic are relentless. Mark has studied the tactics of the enemies of liberty starting back in the 1800s and culminating in the destructive force wage warfare against the separation and enumerated powers laid out in our system of government. Mark gives us some insights and practical solutions to defend our rights and prevent ourselves from being ensnared by the fowlers of the marble cake federalists who are attempting to reduce our seven boundary republic to rubble.
Welcome to 2A For Today!
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