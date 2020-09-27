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ΟΛΑ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΕΝΑ ΨΕΜΑ του διαβόλου;
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100 views • September 27, 2020
ΠΡΟΣΟΧΗ: Ποιοί είναι οι <> για τους οποίους,
οι περισσότεροι σας παραμυθιάζουν ότι δίνουν εντολές στον ΤΡΆΜΠ ΚΑΙ ΤΟΝ ΠΟΎΤΙΝ;
Ο Λουκάς Κίνιας προσπαθεί να φωτίσει τις σκοτεινές ΟΝΤΟΤΗΤΕΣ και όσους τις επικαλούνται ΚΑΝΟΝΤΑΣ ΕΠΙΚΛΗΣΕΙΣ καθησυχάζοντας τους "πονεμένους" ΝΑ ΠΕΡΙΜΕΝΟΥΝ ΜΕ ΠΟΠ ΚΟΡΝ τον ερχομό του ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ;
οι περισσότεροι σας παραμυθιάζουν ότι δίνουν εντολές στον ΤΡΆΜΠ ΚΑΙ ΤΟΝ ΠΟΎΤΙΝ;
Ο Λουκάς Κίνιας προσπαθεί να φωτίσει τις σκοτεινές ΟΝΤΟΤΗΤΕΣ και όσους τις επικαλούνται ΚΑΝΟΝΤΑΣ ΕΠΙΚΛΗΣΕΙΣ καθησυχάζοντας τους "πονεμένους" ΝΑ ΠΕΡΙΜΕΝΟΥΝ ΜΕ ΠΟΠ ΚΟΡΝ τον ερχομό του ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ;
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