IN YOUR FACE - Carbon is going to be very close to a currency, tokenizing nature is next: COP27

Carbon is going to be very close to a currency, tokenizing nature is next: COP27They tell you: “Central banks are starting to understand nature has real value… Carbon we already figured out. Carbon is moving very quickly into a system where it's going to be very close to a currency' ...



Next, 'We start thinking about putting prices on water, on trees, on biodiversity ... How do we start tokenizing?” Michael Sheren, Former Bank of England Advisor #COP27



The ultimate money grab. They are absolutely wetting themselves with excitement over this. This is an important clip simply because it’s a rare moment of total and utter honesty.

