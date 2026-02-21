© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Philanthropy as Plunder
Bill Gates doesn’t donate to save the world, he invests to own it. By capturing seed banks, gutting global protections, and weaponising “net zero,” land becomes collateral and life becomes property. This isn’t climate action; it’s enclosure, updated for empire.
“It’s a land grab.” Watch till the end…
