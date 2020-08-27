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I CAN'T BREATHE GEORGE FLOYD facts out now after months of media shielding
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56 views • August 27, 2020
George Floyd famous “I CAN’T BREATHE” statement made from inside police vehicle with no one touching him BECAUSE of LETHAL OVERDOSE of fentanyl expanding his lunges to nearly 3 times their weight-size.
Coroners report finally released after months of deliberately withholding it while American cities allowed to burn fueled by media and unresponsive mayors and governors.
(source: TUCKER CARLSON “https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wnghtf1bItc”)
PUBLISH WIDELY - MAKE STAND DOWN MAYORS AND GOVERNORS RESPONSIBLE
Coroners report finally released after months of deliberately withholding it while American cities allowed to burn fueled by media and unresponsive mayors and governors.
(source: TUCKER CARLSON “https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wnghtf1bItc”)
PUBLISH WIDELY - MAKE STAND DOWN MAYORS AND GOVERNORS RESPONSIBLE
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