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How to Search VAERS reports using OpenVAERS, CDC Wonder, & MedAlerts- Basics
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101 views • November 09, 2021
Just a "quick" tutorial on how to navigate these reports via the 3 main sites that contain the C19 Vax adverse events data. I hope this helps... Please let me know what you think!
Links:
OpenVAERS Covid19 data reports site:
https://openvaers.com/covid-data/covid-reports
CDC Wonder VAERS database:
https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
MedAlerts Main page:
https://medalerts.org/
MedAlerts VAERS database search page:
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php
Links:
OpenVAERS Covid19 data reports site:
https://openvaers.com/covid-data/covid-reports
CDC Wonder VAERS database:
https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
MedAlerts Main page:
https://medalerts.org/
MedAlerts VAERS database search page:
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php
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