Mother tortured & ripped to shreds by VAXX poison injections
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

"Chasity Locklear was diagnosed with kidney disease, lupus & rheumatoid arthritis at 18. After covid shots her health spiraled downward at age 23. Blood clot, sceptic, life support, 6 months in hospital, bedridden, & hardly any muscle at all. Disability denied!"

Ludovico Einaudi - Una Mattina

Mirrored - bootcamp

