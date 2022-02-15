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This Quantum Life #16 - Reverse Engineer Your Pain
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3 views • February 15, 2022
My favorite spiritual teacher and savant, Teal Swan, summed up this whole approach with one question: "How does your pain make you feel?" Sit with that for a moment. "How does your pain make you feel?" What emotions are triggered by your pain?
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