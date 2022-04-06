Mass Release Of Single Adult 'Migrants'

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Daily Releases Of Illegal Aliens
* Hundreds of single adults are being released from federal custody every day.
p.s.
* Humans and drugs are being trafficked; and criminals and [free stuff] voters are being imported.
* We’re paying for all of it.
* Anyone who doesn’t get it now is willfully ignorant or malevolent.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 5 April 2022