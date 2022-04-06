Mass Release Of Single Adult 'Migrants'

Daily Releases Of Illegal Aliens

* Hundreds of single adults are being released from federal custody every day.





p.s.

* Humans and drugs are being trafficked; and criminals and [free stuff] voters are being imported.

* We’re paying for all of it.

* Anyone who doesn’t get it now is willfully ignorant or malevolent.





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 5 April 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6303019633001

