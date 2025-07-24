BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Follow The Silenced" Silenced The Truth
TroubleMakerTV
TroubleMakerTV
19 followers
0
28 views • 1 day ago

Unfortunately "Follow The Silenced" is an obfuscation of what the COVID 'operation REALLY was about. It was NOT a medical operation as the film suggests. Their obfuscation is no accident as the film is indirectly associated with the "lab-leak" misdirect operation cast of characters.

Correction: Rockefeller / Carnegie pharmacological / military industrial complex vaccine warfare predates the first world war.


Katherine Watt / Sasha Latypova interview on Brooke Jackson trial discovery

https://rumble.com/v2juc1q-brooke-jackson-vs-pfizer-case-dismissed.-what-next.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m

CIA / Russian DNA vaccine warfare program

https://gdsajj.wordpress.com/2009/11/30/1978-cia-document-explains-science-of-recombinant-dna-for-bio-warfare/

Dr. Mary's Monkey

https://audiobookstore.com/audiobooks/dr-marys-monkey-1.aspx?campaign=p-max&source=google&medium=ppc&fptest=2025&gad_source=5&gad_campaignid=16466975270&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIvICetKqkjgMVs1ZHAR0e7CEnEAAYAyAAEgI9wPD_BwE



Keywords
vaccinesdeathtruthcovid
