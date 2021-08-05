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Michael Jaco Interviews Kerry Cassidy of Project Camelot
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147 views • August 05, 2021
Kerry Cassidy provides her latest intel on the current political and metaphysical situation on planet Earth. Topics include medical tyranny and medical 'science' as the new religion; the COVID bioweapon and the fraudulent PCR tests; the artificial intelligence controlling the planet; nano technology; the A.I. takeover scenario; global genocide; the crisis facing Humanity and the challenge to return to Source.
See also: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/07-2021
See also: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/07-2021
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