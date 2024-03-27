Create New Account
Why Children Attract This Parents Since They Don’t Have Past Life? Child & Parents Law Of Attraction, Abusive Parents, Does a Child Have a Choice? Blame vs Parent Responsibility
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
93 Subscribers
22 views
Published 21 hours ago

Full Original:

https://youtu.be/avHJy_4VeV8

20120707 God's Laws - Law Of Attraction S1P2


Cut:

01m23s - 07m43s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*************



“GOD’S DONE IT IN SUCH A WAY THAT THE CHILD INCARNATES TO THE PARENT WHO NEED THAT CHILD THE MOST, IN TERMS OF NEED THAT CHILD IN ORDER TO HELP THEM BECOME MORE LOVING. THAT’S HOW GOD CREATED THE SYSTEM.”

@ 05m27s


“IT’S THE PARENT’S CHOICE TO BE UNLOVING THAT CREATES THE DAMAGE FOR THE CHILD.”

@ 07m06s


Keywords
spiritualitysimpledivine love pathsoul conditionsoul healingreincarnated jesusgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingfirst incarnationi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godi want to know everythingchoice and free willabusive parentschild the reflection of parentgods perfect creationparents and child law of attractiondo we choose parents in first incarnationresponsibility of parent and choiceblamed childblame and responsibility of parentbelief system and avoidance of responsibility

