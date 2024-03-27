Why Children Attract This Parents Since They Don’t Have Past Life? Child & Parents Law Of Attraction, Abusive Parents, Does a Child Have a Choice? Blame vs Parent Responsibility

Full Original:
20120707 God's Laws - Law Of Attraction S1P2
Cut:
01m23s - 07m43s
Website:
“GOD’S DONE IT IN SUCH A WAY THAT THE CHILD INCARNATES TO THE PARENT WHO NEED THAT CHILD THE MOST, IN TERMS OF NEED THAT CHILD IN ORDER TO HELP THEM BECOME MORE LOVING. THAT’S HOW GOD CREATED THE SYSTEM.”
@ 05m27s
“IT’S THE PARENT’S CHOICE TO BE UNLOVING THAT CREATES THE DAMAGE FOR THE CHILD.”
@ 07m06s
