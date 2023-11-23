Heretic Hagee says Israel is God's Firstborn Son

John Hagee was at a rally for Israel in Washington DC a few days ago where he spoke to the crowd telling them that God's firstborn Son is Israel. John Hagee never mentioned one word about Jesus. John Hagee tramples Jesus Christ publicly. He claims that Jesus didn't come to be the Jew's Messiah. Other heretics like Kat Kerr push the narrative that all the Jews will be saved no matter what! I also address the Talmudic Vulcan Shin hand signaling Hagee does and explain what it means to the Talmudic Jews. They teach that God has a feminine side and that the Holy Spirit is seductive woman. Leonard Nimoy explains.





Here are some links you might be interested in:

Kat Kerr: Unsaved Jews go to Heaven after they die

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0a52qN-lkiw&ab_channel=Matthew715





Is the Vulcan Salute a Jewish Symbol?

https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/2878949/jewish/Is-the-Vulcan-Salute-a-Jewish-Symbol.htm





Winston Churchill Was Bankers’ Puppet by T. Stokes on Truth Seeker site

https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=183714





A Watchman's Revelation Part 1 Signs & Symbols: Vulcan Salute

https://minagirl78.blogspot.com/2016/06/part-1-signs-symbols-vulcan-salute.html



