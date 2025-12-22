ESPN REPORTER STROKES OUT ON LIVE TV

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shaka Hislop's vaccine PSA and subsequent collapse.
**July 24, 2023**
*ESPN Soccer Analyst Shaka Hislop Reportedly 'Okay' After Collapsing on Live TV Before Game in California*
The sports commentator collapsed during a live broadcast ahead of AC Milan's match against Real Madrid.
https://peopleDOTcom/espn-analyst-shaka-hislop-ok-after-collapsing-on-live-television-7564487
###
**August 26, 2021**
*Shaka Hislop urges people to get vaccinated*
Former Newcastle United goalkeeper and Honorary President of Show Racism the Red Card Shaka Hislop shared an important message on the COVID-19 vaccine, giving special credit to those helping during the pandemic.