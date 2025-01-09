Tensions Remain High All Over Middle East

Tensions remain high all over the Middle East, mainly as a result of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip and the conflict in Syria.

In Syria, more than one hundred fighters from the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were killed in the eastern Aleppo countryside between January 3 and 5.

The clashes took place in the eastern Aleppo countryside, mainly close to the towns of Hajj Hussein, al-Sa’ideen, Atshana, Aloush, al-Mustaha, in addition to the Tishreen Dam and the Qara Qozak Bridge. The SNA lost 85 of its fighters, while the SDF lost 16.

Meanwhile in the countryside of the southern governorate of al-Quneitra, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) continue to expand their control.

On January 5, Israeli troops entered the town of Kwdanah. Two days later, they stormed the towns of al-Asha and Abu Ghara as well as the al-Hiran farm and nearby tank base. During its advance, the IDF destroyed many bases of the now dissolved Syrian Arab Army and they collected weapons from locals.

In addition to its operations in Syria, the IDF does not appear to be planning to leave southern Lebanon in line with the ceasefire with Hezbollah which was brokered by the United States.

The agreement, which entered into effect on November 27, is supposed to last for just 60 days, and ends with a permanent ceasefire.

The last few days saw rapid deployment of the Lebanese military in southern Lebanon. On January 6, Lebanese troops entered the areas surrounding the border town of Naqoura. Still, it remains unclear if the IDF is planning to withdraw from southern Lebanon before the end of the ceasefire. This could renew fighting with Hezbollah.

Meanwhile in Yemen, the Iran-backed Houthis (Ansar Allah) continue to launch attacks against Israel and U.S. forces in the region.

Late on January 5, the Houthis launched a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile at the Orot Rabin power plant near the town of Hadera. The IDF said that the missile was successfully intercepted before crossing the country’s borders.

In January 6, Yemeni media reported a series of “American-British strikes” on Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen.

According to the reports, three rounds of strikes were carried out in Saada, a city in Yemen’s mountainous northwest controlled by the Houthi rebel group.

All in all, with no end to the Israeli war on Gaza and no clear solution to the conflict in Syria the situation in the Middle East will remain unstable. International efforts are being made to end these conflicts. However, no progress is likely to happen before the U.S. President-elect Donlad Trump assumes office in the coming weeks.

