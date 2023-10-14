Create New Account
Israeli Share Videos Teasing & Mocking 2 Million Palestinians Inside Gaza Who Have Been Denied Access To Water, Electricity & Internet By Israel
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
3287 Subscribers
112 views
Published Yesterday

An Israeli settler is bragging about enjoying access to electricity and running water while acknowledging that the Palestinians in Gaza have been enduring a harsh Israeli blockade for the past 15 years.

Keywords
palestiniansisraelivideosteasingmocking

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket