BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

12/15/25 TRUMP: EU $2.4T THREAT V. USA! Assassinations & Cover-ups! B_ngino Out!
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1258 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
62 views • 1 day ago

12/15/25 After a weekend of massive bloodshed in the USA & abroad, President Trump announces that the criminal Election system is about to be revealed to America. Also, the EU Threatens to dump $2.4T in US debt Treasury bonds if US does not agree to NATO Article 5 level security guarantees for Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Brown U, Bondi Beach, Reiner family & Syria soldier murders occur during a weekend of massive violence & few concrete answers as the cover-ups start to build. Take up God's Armor, America and pray! We ARE FREE!


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777


Precinct Strategy: Take Action!

https://www.precinctstrategy.com/


Dallas Primary: Ballot Counters Needed! https://dallasgop.org/handcount/


Impeach Judge Boasberg: Action! https://www.article3project.org/take-action


Salvini: Europe is boycotting & sabotaging Ukraine/Russia Peace:

https://www.rt.com/news/629468-europe-boycotting-ukraine-peace-italy/


EU Threatens to dump $2.4 trillion in US Treasury debt to force Trump into Article 5 level Security Guarantees in Ukraine:

https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/us/is-europe-ready-to-pull-the-trigger-officials-whisper-about-dumping-us-treasuries-if-trump-cuts-ukraine-deal/articleshow/125871003.cms


Order of the Black Lotus/Turtle Island Liberation Front, NYE terrorist Attacks planned:

https://nypost.com/2025/12/15/us-news/far-left-extremists-who-allegedly-planned-la-new-years-eve-terror-attack-also-wanted-to-take-out-ice-agents/


Nick Reiner arrested in stabbing death of Rob & Michelle Reiner:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/12/just-rob-reiners-son-nick-arrested-charged-murder/


Mass money laundering by Seditious 6 & other High Profile Dems!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/12/massive-democrat-money-laundering-discovered-names-include-gretchen/


Remembering Rob Reiner's legacy:

https://www.discoverthenetworks.org/individuals/rob-reiner/


Join the Pray 4 America Movement:

Sec. Scott Turner: Call to Pray 4 America!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFx2FVPwy34


12/8/25 Christmas Miracle Molecule! Metabolism Power: ESS60/Polyphenols!

C60 Evo Holiday Sales!

https://rumble.com/v72rque-12825.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

Go here for more links: https://rumble.com/v732nja-121525.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


Listen to “The Blessing” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products

to supporters on Ko-fi & Give Send Go

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

(Supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount code)


PayPal: [email protected]


Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!

Keywords
ess60c60evoyouarefreetv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
ICC upholds path to Netanyahu arrest warrant in blow to Israeli legal challenge

ICC upholds path to Netanyahu arrest warrant in blow to Israeli legal challenge

Belle Carter
Secret FBI-Ukraine meetings spark speculation about their true purpose

Secret FBI-Ukraine meetings spark speculation about their true purpose

Belle Carter
Report: TSA sharing all traveler data with immigration enforcement since March

Report: TSA sharing all traveler data with immigration enforcement since March

Belle Carter
OCC report exposes major U.S. banks for politically motivated &#8220;debanking&#8221; practices

OCC report exposes major U.S. banks for politically motivated “debanking” practices

Kevin Hughes
Heavy metals and dementia: The hidden environmental threat to brain health

Heavy metals and dementia: The hidden environmental threat to brain health

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Nevada&#8217;s DAAY Court: A lifeline for autistic youth facing criminal charges

Nevada’s DAAY Court: A lifeline for autistic youth facing criminal charges

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy