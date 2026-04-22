Nervous System & Detox | Revival Health

https://drchrisshade.com/detox-heavy-metals-mould-nmn-revital-health/

Jodi Duval: I know you talk a lot about the parasympathetic nervous system and the ability for the body then to detox rather than the sympathetic. Little bit more information about that maybe.

Chris Shade, PhD: And let's tie it back to the liver, where we're going to tie it to everything. Autonomics, sympathetic, fight or flight, parasympathetic, rest, digest, repair, regenerate, detoxify. Your body's supposed to go in and out of these phases is needed. Fight or Flight is also associated with the neurotransmitter glutamate, whereas the parasympathetic is associated with GABA, a very zen neurotransmitter. Now we start to demonize sympathetic and glutamate because you're doing bad things, but when you want to be on it and when you want to have memory, that's what you need, in fact, build a health that lasts.

7/14/2020 - Detox, Heavy Metals, Mould & NMN | Revital Health: https://youtu.be/UdF-z6gNq5c?si=T6jGjXFXPvctsWGg

Dr. Christopher Shade discusses the science of detoxification, focusing on how heavy metals like mercury, lead, and aluminum impact the body and how they can be effectively removed. The conversation explores the importance of gut health, biofilms, and the nervous system—particularly the role of the parasympathetic state—in supporting detox pathways. It also highlights advanced nutrient delivery methods like liposomes, the need for binders and structured detox protocols, and the potential benefits of compounds such as CBD, NAD, and NMN in enhancing overall health and recovery.