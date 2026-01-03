Fine Friend Family

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing



100% my Lyrics, idea, concept, direction, arrangement, video production, AI Voice/Music



(Verse)

We all need friends, even if you like being alone

Even if you're on the road, even if you're always home

Friends are like legs on a chair, they will always have your back

When one leg gets broken, the others pick up the slack



(Chorus)

I'll be a leg for your table and a leg for your chair

Because you never know, what trouble's brewing out there

I'll be a wheel for your car, and a wheel for your bike

Because if we help each other, everybody's gonna be alright



Let's all, need each other, Let's all, be on the ready

Let's lean, on each other, and we'll all have a fine, friend family



(Verse)

I'm looking for some friends, who are tried and true

Who i can count on, when life gets cold and blue

And When your car goes flat, when your life gets tough

And When your bike gets bent, when the road gets rough



(Chorus)

I'll be a leg for your table and a leg for your chair

Because you never know, what trouble's brewing out there

I'll be a wheel for your car, and a wheel for your bike

Because if we help each other, everybody's gonna be alright



Let's all need each other, Let's all, be on the ready

Let's lean on each other, and we'll all have a fine, friend family





(Verse)

We all have special talents, we all have special skills

But none of us have everything all at once, its impossible

Let's put our heads together, and think of solutions and remedies

And together we'll be strong, and together we'll be community





(mandolin solo)





(Bridge)

Ask and you shall receive, whatever you may need

In time, i know you'll pay it back, with your specialty.....



(Chorus)

I'll be a leg for your table and a leg for your chair

Because you never know, what trouble's brewing out there

I'll be a wheel for your car, and a wheel for your bike

Because if we help each other, everybody's gonna be alright



Let's all need each other, Let's all, be on the ready

Let's lean on each other, and we'll all have a fine, friend family



Let's lean on each other, and we'll all have a fine, friend family