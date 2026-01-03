BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fine Friend Family - Gail Carson
FeeFiFauxFun
FeeFiFauxFun
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 24 hours ago

Fine Friend Family
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing

100% my Lyrics, idea, concept, direction, arrangement, video production, AI Voice/Music

(Verse)
We all need friends, even if you like being alone
Even if you're on the road, even if you're always home
Friends are like legs on a chair, they will always have your back
When one leg gets broken, the others pick up the slack

(Chorus)
I'll be a leg for your table and a leg for your chair
Because you never know, what trouble's brewing out there
I'll be a wheel for your car, and a wheel for your bike
Because if we help each other, everybody's gonna be alright

Let's all, need each other, Let's all, be on the ready
Let's lean, on each other, and we'll all have a fine, friend family

(Verse)
I'm looking for some friends, who are tried and true
Who i can count on, when life gets cold and blue
And When your car goes flat, when your life gets tough
And When your bike gets bent, when the road gets rough

(Chorus)
I'll be a leg for your table and a leg for your chair
Because you never know, what trouble's brewing out there
I'll be a wheel for your car, and a wheel for your bike
Because if we help each other, everybody's gonna be alright

Let's all need each other, Let's all, be on the ready
Let's lean on each other, and we'll all have a fine, friend family


(Verse)
We all have special talents, we all have special skills
But none of us have everything all at once, its impossible
Let's put our heads together, and think of solutions and remedies
And together we'll be strong, and together we'll be community


(mandolin solo)


(Bridge)
Ask and you shall receive, whatever you may need
In time, i know you'll pay it back, with your specialty.....

(Chorus)
I'll be a leg for your table and a leg for your chair
Because you never know, what trouble's brewing out there
I'll be a wheel for your car, and a wheel for your bike
Because if we help each other, everybody's gonna be alright

Let's all need each other, Let's all, be on the ready
Let's lean on each other, and we'll all have a fine, friend family

Let's lean on each other,  and we'll all have a fine, friend family

Keywords
aicommunityhelpingcountryfolkfriendship
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Vaccine-induced encephalitis and other brain injuries were REBRANDED as &#8220;autism&#8221;

Vaccine-induced encephalitis and other brain injuries were REBRANDED as “autism”

Lance D Johnson
A new front in the drug war: &#8220;Rhino Tranq&#8221; emerges in California

A new front in the drug war: “Rhino Tranq” emerges in California

Willow Tohi
Israeli forces kill Palestinian child amid deepening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

Israeli forces kill Palestinian child amid deepening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

Patrick Lewis
Gold, BRICS and the Battle for Dollar Dominance: The looming COLLAPSE of dollar hegemony

Gold, BRICS and the Battle for Dollar Dominance: The looming COLLAPSE of dollar hegemony

Kevin Hughes
&#8220;License to browse&#8221; blocked: Aussie Senate rebels against mandatory digital ID for search

“License to browse” blocked: Aussie Senate rebels against mandatory digital ID for search

Willow Tohi
TikTok parent ByteDance goes all in with $14B Nvidia chip SPLURGE

TikTok parent ByteDance goes all in with $14B Nvidia chip SPLURGE

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy