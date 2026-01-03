© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fine Friend Family
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
100% my Lyrics, idea, concept, direction, arrangement, video production, AI Voice/Music
(Verse)
We all need friends, even if you like being alone
Even if you're on the road, even if you're always home
Friends are like legs on a chair, they will always have your back
When one leg gets broken, the others pick up the slack
(Chorus)
I'll be a leg for your table and a leg for your chair
Because you never know, what trouble's brewing out there
I'll be a wheel for your car, and a wheel for your bike
Because if we help each other, everybody's gonna be alright
Let's all, need each other, Let's all, be on the ready
Let's lean, on each other, and we'll all have a fine, friend family
(Verse)
I'm looking for some friends, who are tried and true
Who i can count on, when life gets cold and blue
And When your car goes flat, when your life gets tough
And When your bike gets bent, when the road gets rough
(Chorus)
I'll be a leg for your table and a leg for your chair
Because you never know, what trouble's brewing out there
I'll be a wheel for your car, and a wheel for your bike
Because if we help each other, everybody's gonna be alright
Let's all need each other, Let's all, be on the ready
Let's lean on each other, and we'll all have a fine, friend family
(Verse)
We all have special talents, we all have special skills
But none of us have everything all at once, its impossible
Let's put our heads together, and think of solutions and remedies
And together we'll be strong, and together we'll be community
(mandolin solo)
(Bridge)
Ask and you shall receive, whatever you may need
In time, i know you'll pay it back, with your specialty.....
(Chorus)
I'll be a leg for your table and a leg for your chair
Because you never know, what trouble's brewing out there
I'll be a wheel for your car, and a wheel for your bike
Because if we help each other, everybody's gonna be alright
Let's all need each other, Let's all, be on the ready
Let's lean on each other, and we'll all have a fine, friend family
Let's lean on each other, and we'll all have a fine, friend family