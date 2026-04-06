Learn to Discern Disability-Triggered Behaviors from Willful Rebellion - Johanna Pressley

A child who has been diagnosed with autism is also a child who has been made in the image of God. That beautiful truth is the guiding light for parents who seek to shepherd their children and train them up with a Scriptural foundation. Johanna Pressley is a Biblical counselor and the author of Biblical Counseling and Autism in Children, a resource-rich and easy-to-read handbook for parents who need help identifying disability-triggered behaviors versus sinful rebellion in their children. Many parents may find it hard to sift through research online. Johanna makes it easy! She gives the Christian perspective on parenting autistic children through the lens of a Biblical worldview and recognizing kids as image-bearers of their Creator.









TAKEAWAYS





We should love our children and train them through difficult moments





When you understand who your child is through a Biblical lens, you see them as people saved by Grace





Johanna’s book gives a Christian perspective on willful sin and how to lovingly address it





A child’s identity in Christ is key to building their spirit and heart









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

The Riot and the Dance: https://www.angel.com/tinag

Book trailer video: https://bit.ly/4b0cWke

Biblical Counseling and Autism in Children book: https://bit.ly/4um8XpA





🔗 CONNECT WITH JOHANNA PRESSLEY

Website: https://lcbcc.org/autismbc/

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YouTube: https://bit.ly/3PHUyo7





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