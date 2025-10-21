The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 409 - Cult Of Jack

In this video message I’m going to examine what I call the CULT OF JACK and its powerful influence on shaping world societies. A few months ago I posted Video No.398 titled, “Cult Of Oz” and here I am again with another cult story. How many Cults are there? That I would like to know but I’m sure that there are quite a few. The word Cult implies a relatively small group of people having beliefs or practices, especially relating to religion, that are regarded by others as strange or sinister or as imposing excessive control over its members. Usually there is a core person or group exercising control over all. MIND CONTROL is usually the key component of a Cult and both the Cult of Oz and Cult of Jack have this in operation. The difference here is that these Cults are worldwide and span every nation. They are worldwide Cult programs and the victims don’t know that they are victims of Cult Control.

Jack seems like a harmless name outside of occult meaning and it is. It should be just another name for a male child but the name Jack carries multiple levels of hidden meaning that most people are blissfully unaware of. Many parents who call their children Jack “ARE” AWARE of it’s meanings because they are involved in the occult and secret societies. The Cult Of Jack and its long term effect on society is not readily apparent BUT with investigation it becomes clear that Jack as a Satanic SPELL has TRANSFORMED the world in so many ways. The beliefs, initiations, magic rituals and celebrations of pagan gods have corrupted society beyond repair. ALL culture and education and business is JACK oriented and geared toward the TRANSFORMATION and ultimately the ENSLAVEMENT of MINDS and BODIES.





