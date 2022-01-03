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Exposing The Lie Of Asymptomatic Transmission, Once And For All
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252 views • January 03, 2022
MIRRORED from - https://www.bitchute.com/video/lIj22KttYq7z/
A compilation about one of the foundational lies of the "pandemic" - the idea that people without any symptoms are significant spreaders of COVID-19. Video features Dr. Michael Yeadon, Nick Hudson of PANDA (Pandemics, Data and Analytics), Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich, Dr. Henry Ealy (aka Dr. Henele), Tony Fauci, Maria Van Kerkhove (of the WHO) Prof. Beda M Stadler, and others
A compilation about one of the foundational lies of the "pandemic" - the idea that people without any symptoms are significant spreaders of COVID-19. Video features Dr. Michael Yeadon, Nick Hudson of PANDA (Pandemics, Data and Analytics), Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich, Dr. Henry Ealy (aka Dr. Henele), Tony Fauci, Maria Van Kerkhove (of the WHO) Prof. Beda M Stadler, and others
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