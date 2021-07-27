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FALLEN ANGEL – THE SHOOT DOWN OF SEAL TEAM SIX
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404 views • July 27, 2021
Thank you for watching our opening video for our Indigogo crowd-funding campaign. Tom Trento’s presentation provides the overview for our critically important project: FALLEN ANGEL – The Cover-up of the Shoot Down of Seal Team Six. It is essential for you to review ALL the information on our Indigogo site so that you fully understand the nature and purpose of this investigative documentary - to change the restrictive, deadly and absurd Rules of Engagement that our brave war fighters must follow when engaged against a bloodthirsty, inhumane Islamic jihad fighter. Please take a look at our Indigogo and our Face Book sites so that you can become part of our production team helping fund and promote this very important movie!
Contact Tom Trento, Executive Producer for more information – [email protected]
Indigog site - https://www.indiegogo.com/project/pre...
Face Book site - https://www.facebook.com/fallenangels...
Contact Tom Trento, Executive Producer for more information – [email protected]
Indigog site - https://www.indiegogo.com/project/pre...
Face Book site - https://www.facebook.com/fallenangels...
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